Teller County Sheriff finds black-market marijuana grow

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office found an illegal marijuana grow containing more than 200 plants.

Tuesday, the Teller County Sheriff's Narcotics Team (TNT), assisted by the Teller County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team (ERT), served a search warrant on an address in the Indian Creek Subdivision.

During the search, investigators found more than 240 plants and an additional 16 lbs. of processed marijuana.





At this time, no arrested have been made. The investigation is ongoing.