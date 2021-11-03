CSPD searches for vehicle targeted in shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for the victims involved in a shooting.

October 28, officers responded to a call about a man firing into an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 1600 South Nevada Ave.

Police found the suspect near Hunter Ave. and South Corona Ave. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the suspect pointed his weapon at officers. That's when a CSPD officer fired at least one round toward the suspect, hitting him.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the suspect died.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting. According to EPCSO, six officers were put on administrative leave.

Now, CSPD detectives are working to identify the targeted vehicle and the occupants.

Detectives obtained surveillance video showing the suspect shooting at a dark-colored Honda Accord, possibly a 2005-2007 model. According to CSPD, the vehicle possibly has blue tape on the driver-side mirror and could have bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle.





Colorado Springs Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CSPD Communication Center at (719)-444-7000.