Sherriff’s Office investigates Officer-Involved Shooting on S. Nevada

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Officer-Involved Shooting that happened on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Communication Center received a call about a man firing rounds from a handgun into an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 1600 South Nevada Avenue.

The suspect fled on foot. Shortly after, Vanguard School officials reported an unknown male on school property to Colorado Springs police, who matched the description of the shooting suspect.

Officers located the man at Hunter Avenue and South Corona Avenue. The suspect allegedly pointed his gun at the police. Officers fired at least one round at the suspect, but the suspect quickly ran from the scene.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, "the suspect again pointed his weapon at officers in the 1700 block of South Wahsatch Avenue. The suspect pointed the firearm at the officers at which time at least one of the officers fired at least one round toward the suspect. The suspect was injured from at least one of the rounds from the officers."

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured, and the six officers involved were put on administrative leave per CSPD's policy.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call the Investigations Tip Line, 719-520-6666.

