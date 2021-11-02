Suspect rams into El Paso County Sheriff sergeant’s patrol vehicle

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver of a pickup truck who rammed into a sergeant's patrol car.

Monday, an EPSO sergeant was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in a construction area in the Cimarron Hills area just before 1 a.m. According to the EPCSO, this was north of Constitution Ave. and Shawnee Dr.

As the sergeant pulled behind the vehicle, the driver of the pickup truck reversed and purposely hit the patrol car at a high rate of speed, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

After hitting the sergeant, the suspect fled the scene. Other EPCSO deputies and Colorado State Patrol arrived but weren't able to find the suspect.

Now, the EPCSO is asking the public for help finding the pickup truck. The truck is described as a single cab, late 1990s, white Ford pickup with no visible registration. The truck bed contained scrap pieces of wood that were partially covered with a blue tarp.

Due to the crash, the pickup truck should have damage to its tailgate area, including missing a taillight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Scott Mackey at (719)-352-5079.