Dozens of employees terminated at Parkview Medical Center over vaccine mandate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than fifty employees at Parkview Medical Center were let go from the Pueblo Hospital on Monday for not abiding by the state's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers.

A state emergency rule from the state's Board of Health mandates all Colorado healthcare workers be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 31.

According to a spokesperson for Parkview Medical Center, the hospital terminated the contracts of 53 employees due to their unwillingness to abide by the vaccine requirements. There are approximately 3,000 employees currently employed at Parkview.

The hospital says the situation could've been a lot worse. Around one hundred employees received either religious or medical exemptions from receiving the COVID vaccine. The hospital also held a last-day vaccine clinic on Saturday, it's unclear how many employees received the vaccine at the clinic.

The spokesperson says unvaccinated employees were informed throughout the process that they would be terminated on November 1st if they continued to hold out.

KRDO reached out to both Children's Hospital Colorado and Penrose St. Francis to see if they are abiding by the State Board of Health's emergency mandate and have fired unvaccinated employees. We are still waiting on a formal response.