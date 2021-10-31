Isaiah Acosta scores the best TD of the year

Isaiah Acosta is 17 years old. He's only been living in the United States for a few years. He was adopted by his current family after spending years in Chinese orphanages.

He's now one of Banning Lewis Academy's team managers. He suited up for the Stallions for their game against Trinidad, and was named a team captain.

The sides came together for a special moment. Acosta took a handoff, and ran the length of the field for a touchdown.

The wonderful moment can be seen in the video above.