DUI enforcement starts Oct. 29 for Halloween Weekend

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is reminding Coloradans to enjoy Halloween 2021 safely by driving sober.

For the Heat Is On Halloween Weekend DUI period, beginning Oct. 29 and ending Nov. 1, CSP and local law enforcement agencies across the state are increasing patrols.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, nearly half of fatal crashes on Halloween night involve a drunk driver.

During 2020's Halloween Weekend enforcement period, the Colorado Department of Transportation says 95 participating law enforcement agencies arrested 202 impaired drivers.

According to officials, drivers aren't just driving drunk on Halloween, they're also under the influence of other substances.

“It’s not just alcohol that’s affecting drivers behind the wheel,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Alcohol mixed with other drugs, such as cannabis, can substantially impair one's ability to drive. Education and enforcement are our top priorities for reaching zero deaths on our roads.”

So far in 2021, data provided by CDOT shows that 194 fatalities on Colorado roads involved an impaired driver. That's a 15% jump from this time last year when 169 impaired driving fatalities had been reported.

El Paso County has the fourth-highest number of impaired driving fatalities with 16 deaths so far in 2021.

“During the 2021 DUI enforcement periods, law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 3,700 impaired drivers on our roadways,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Our DUI patrols are strategically placed throughout the state because impaired driving is a concern for every community. If you choose to drive under the influence, we’re prepared to stop you.”

The next enforcement period is over Thanksgiving, between Nov. 24 and 28.