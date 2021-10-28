Drunk driver crashes car through neighbor’s house, trapping resident

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman survived after a drunk driver drove through her house while she was sleeping.

After 8 a.m. Thursday, the Pueblo Fire Department responded to reports that a speeding car had driven into a house in the 1000 block of E. 5th St. The driver was still in the vehicle and there was someone in the house trapped underneath.

According to PFD, during the crash, a gas line broke and began expelling natural gas.

A team consisting of Engine 36, 31, Squad 1, Truck 1, FRU 84, and Chief 3 responded. Within minutes of arriving at the scene, crews managed to isolate the gas and lift the vehicle off the victim.

According to PFD, the driver and victim were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hours after the crash, crews began pulling the vehicle from the house.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the driver, 46-year-old Tammy Back, faces seven charges, including a DUI, careless driving, and revoked habitual traffic offender.

Police confirmed Back was a neighbor and lives a few houses down. At the time of the crash, police say Back was supposed to be in court for a DUI charge.

In addition to police and firefighters responding, utility providers cut service to prevent any injuries.

Police told KRDO the house has significant damage.