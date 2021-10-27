Last-minute City Council meeting to discuss ethics complaint against Pueblo Mayor

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo City Council called a last-minute meeting to investigate an ethics complaint against Mayor Nick Gradisar.

Todd Rogers, a current candidate for Pueblo City Council District 4, filed a complaint on Tuesday accusing the mayor of making false statements about a ballot initiative.

According to Rogers, Gradisar sent letters to the Pueblo Human Relations Commission saying their funding depends on the passing of 2A.

If passed, 2A would use $576,609 from 2020 excess sales tax revenue to fund road repairs in Pueblo. However, the complaint alleges Gradisar plans on using funding for items unrelated to road repairs.

In the letter sent to the commission, Gradisar said he would recommend the city provide them with more than $13,000 in 2022.

"He shouldn't be trying to influence an election in the city. It should be up to the people of Pueblo," said Rogers. "And he should not be promising money to these groups trying to coerce them or bribe them into voting for this ballot initiative, regardless of how he feels about it personally."

When asked about the accusations, Gradisar told 13 Investigates the complaint was politically motivated, frivolous, groundless, and without merit.

Gradisar did say the 2022 proposed budget is contingent on 2A passing. However, at least two city council members told 13 Investigates they don't believe the mayor's assessment of the budget is correct.

Now, it's up to Pueblo City Council whether or not to investigate.

City Council President Larry Atencio says the meeting will happen Thursday at 6 p.m.