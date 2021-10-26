Ghost Tours at Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum is getting into the spooky spirit by hosting a Ghost Tour.

For nearly fifty years, the Weisbrod Aircraft Museum has been keeping aviation history alive. According to the museum, it houses one of Colorado's largest collections of pre-war, WWI, WWII, Korean, Vietnam, and Cold War Aircraft.

With so many vintage military aircraft stored in one spot, the museum says some old crew members stick around.

"It's amazing the amount of paranormal activity we get," said Rick Sandage with the Weisbrod Aircraft Museum. "People getting talked to, tapped on the shoulder. People's names being called and no one's in the hanger."

Ghost tours are held every Saturday at 9 p.m. The museum warns the hanger lights are turned off for the two-hour tour.

