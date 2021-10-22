District 20 finishes interviews for investigation into photo of student with taped on mask

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Academy District 20 announced an update on the investigation into allegations that a teacher forced students to tape masks to their faces.

According to Allison Cortez with D20, the district has finished interviews and is now analyzing all of the statements.

At this time, Cortez is not sure when the investigation will be complete.

On Oct. 15, a parent claimed a teacher told a student to tape their mask to their face so it wouldn't fall off. A picture of the child, a student at Chinook Trail Middle School, was shared hundreds of times across social media.

D20 told 13 Investigates there is not a policy in place requiring students to tape their masks.