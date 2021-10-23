City of Pueblo proposes record-breaking $108 million budget

PEUBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo's new proposed city budget is the highest in city history and has a focus on allocating funds towards safety for the people of Pueblo.

The historic budget is following a historic year of revenue in the city, something the mayor is calling "fantastic."

"Primarily its our sales tax collections that have been extraordinary in 2021. People are shopping local and buying taxable goods and services and so our sales tax collections have been fantastic," Mayor Nick Gradisar said.

62% of the revenue comes from sales tax and 18% comes from property taxes. Gradisar added he not only hopes the shopping continues, but said the city is counting on it.

With the new found money, the city has proposed 49% of it fund the Pueblo Police and Fire Departments in order to fully staff them. Pueblo Chief of Police, Chris Noeller, said the ramifications of an understaffed police force can be serious.

The police department will receive about $32.4 million in 2022 with a plan to attract officers via their lateral transfer program and create new academics for newer officers.

"I think thirteen lateral transfer officers will apply for this next academy class. We will go through the same hiring process that we do with our regular recruits because we have to make sure that we aren't hiring an officer from a department that's got issues and brings that to our organization," Noeller said.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday about the budget where the public will be able to weigh in and give their opinions on where their tax dollars should go.