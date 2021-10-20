CSU picked 1st, Air Force last, in Mountain West

Colorado State will enter the 2021-22 season as the team to beat in the Mountain West. The league's preseason poll picked the Rams to win the conference.

Air Force was picked last. The Falcons will have to prove the doubters wrong this season. Coach Joe Scott says the team's freshman will see a lot of playing time.

"We’re doing it in this fashion. It’s what’s best for the program," Scott said. "There are upperclassman who are here who can help us with that. But, in the long run, and in the grand scheme of things, these freshmen and younger guys really have to come along for us to get this program to where we are striving to get it to be."

CSU opens its season at home against Oral Roberts on November 9th.

Air Force opens its season on the road against South Dakota on November 11th.