Suspect involved in Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting.

On October 7, Colorado Springs Police Department Robbery Detectives contacted a vehicle involved in multiple bank robberies at Maizeland Rd. and North Academy Blvd.

When detectives approached the vehicle, the sheriff's office says the suspect fired at least one round at the detectives. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says at least one detective fired at least one round in return.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was hit at least one time, placed into custody, and was provided medical care. The suspect was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 33-year-old Christopher Ryan Bayless. Bayless has since been booked into the El Paso County Jail on Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree (2 counts) and Attempted Assault in the 1st Degree (5 counts).

The sheriff's office says the detectives involved were not injured and were placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Investigation Tip Line at 719-520-6666.