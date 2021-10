COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was transported to a local hospital after being stabbed outside of a bar Monday morning.

According to the police report, police responded to a call about a disturbance between two males on the 200 block of N. Cascade Ave. at around 2 a.m.

One male victim was found seriously injured but faces no life threatening injuries.

He is in stable condition.

The suspect has yet to be located.