Missing woman, last seen in June, found dead in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Coroner's Office identified the woman found dead as an El Paso County woman who was last seen in June.

Saturday, October 9, members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue found Bayard off Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway.

Thursday, the Douglas County Coroner identified the woman as 55-year-old Sara Bayard. The coroner has yet to determine the cause of death.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Bayard was last seen on June 28 at a gas station in Parker. She was reported missing on July 4.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to local authorities or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)-520-6666.