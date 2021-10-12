Fountain Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash along Fountain Mesa Rd.

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, a pickup was traveling north on Fountain Mesa Road around 7:15 p.m. when the driver hit a victim. Officers say the victim was either crossing the street or walking in the lanes of traffic near Medicine Bow Avenue.

Paramedics performed CPR, however, the victim died at the scene.

Police don't believe speed was a factor. The driver, who remained at the scene, was still evaluated for drugs or alcohol.