New $2 million grant to help farmers, ranchers, and agricultural businesses in Colorado
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- To help with the rising food costs and a weakened supply chain, the Colorado Department of Agriculture is now offering farmers grant money.
The Farm-to-Market Infrastructure Grant Program will award up to $2 million to help Colorado farmers, ranchers, food processors, and manufacturers to improve local food systems.
Farmers, ranchers, and agricultural processing businesses are eligible to apply if they are residents of and operate in the state of Colorado. The maximum grant award amount for any one project is $150,000.
To apply, businesses must submit the online application form. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis during the two Award Periods.
According to the CDA, applications received by November 30, 2021, will be reviewed for Award Period #1. Those received by February 28, 2022, will be reviewed as part of Award Period #2.
For each award period, $1 million will be available for grants, with up to $2 million to be awarded by June 30, 2022.
Comments