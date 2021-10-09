Skip to Content
Pine Creek thumps Douglas County

The Pine Creek Eagles bounced back from their first loss of the season with an impressive, 35-7 win, over previously unbeaten Douglas County.

The Eagles took control of the game in the second quarter. Pine Creek faced a 3rd and 15, and a 4th and 8, but converted both on catches from Jerry Lydiatt.

Josiah "Jojo" Roy capped the drive with a touchdown run to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead. That started a run of 28 unanswered points, and the Eagles won going away.

