U.S. Marshals Service arrest man wanted for 2 Pueblo shootings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department confirmed a suspect involved in two shootings was arrested in New Mexico.

According to police, the U.S. Marshals Service found and arrested 31-year-old Nicholas Tumblin Wednesday in Raton, New Mexico.

Tumblin is wanted on 1st Degree Murder and Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Monday morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of E. 3rd St. The victim, later identified as 36-year-old Eric Trujillo, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Later that morning, police responded to another shooting at Sancho's Bar and Grill.

