Police looking for suspect involved in a deadly shooting outside Arbor Pointe Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex on Monday.

The shooting happened at Arbor Pointe Apartments on the city's southeast side. Neighbors say they heard a single gunshot in the area. A man was found dead at the scene.

A police spokesman says there have been an uptick in homicides over the past month.

“It is always concerning of course when we do have an increase in homicides and I will say… one homicide or two homicides those are too many homicides," Lieutenant James Sokolik from Colorado Springs Police Department said. "But I don’t want people to feel that because we had a certain number we are going to have more. We could certainly have no more homicides for the rest of the year, it is not a causation type of thing.”

Police say they know the victim's identity but will wait to release his name until his family is notified.