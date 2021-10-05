FEMA awards Colorado more than $10 million for fighting Cameron Peak Fire

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- In 2020, crews battled the largest wildfire in state history. Now, FEMA is awarding Colorado $10.36 million to help cover the cost of the Cameron Peak wildfire.

The funds, provided by the FEMA's Public Association program, go to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. This comes from the major disaster declaration for Colorado that was issued in January.

FEMA will provide 75% of the cost, the State of Colorado will be responsible for the remaining share.

Between the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfire recovery efforts, FEMA has provided more than $16.65 million in Public Assistance grant funds.

The Cameron Peak wildfire took 112 days to reach 100% containment and burned more than 208,000 acres in Larimer County.