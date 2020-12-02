After 112 days Cameron Peak Fire is 100% contained

News

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 112 days, fire officials announced Wednesday the largest fire in state history, the Cameron Peak Fire, is now 100% contained.

Officials made the announcement around 7 p.m. on Dec. 2. On Monday, the fire was 94% contained.

The Cameron Peak Fire began Aug. 13, became Colorado's largest wildfire on Oct. 14, and by Oct. 18 it became the first fire in state history to surpass 200,000 acres. Officials report the fire began in particularly rough terrain, making it difficult for crews and helicopters to get near it in the beginning.

Over the course of the Cameron Peak Fire, snow fell in the area a few times, but never completely put out the flames. Officials said several feet of snow would only slow the 2020 Colorado fire season, not end it.

Cameron Peak Fire area on Oct. 27

Exactly one month ago, on Nov. 2, Larimer County Officials lifted all mandatory and voluntary evacuations. At the time the fire was only 85% contained.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

On Monday, Nov. 30, the state's second-largest wildfire, the East Troublesome Fire, became 100% contained.