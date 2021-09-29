Final Colorado Congressional redistricting map approved by commission

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission approved a final plan that will be submitted to the Colorado Supreme Court on October 1.

Eleven were in favor of the final approved plan and one person was opposed, which fulfills the constitutional requirement that the map must be approved by a supermajority of eight out of twelve.

The Colorado Supreme Court is set to issue an opinion on the map no later than November 1.

Now, Congressional District 5 will no longer include Teller, Fremont, Park and Chaffee Counties. Those counties will now be in District 7, which also includes parts of Douglas and Custer counties.

The new map shows District 5 only includes about three-quarters of El Paso County.

The new eighth district will be in parts of Weld, Broomfield, and Arapahoe counties.

Pueblo County would also stay in Congressional District 3, despite an early iteration of the map moving Pueblo into a new district.

The state Constitution says the redistricting commission must:

Be composed of twelve citizens.

Have one-third of commissioners that are not affiliated with any political party.

Have one-third of the commissioners that are affiliated with the state's largest party

Have one-third of the commissioners that are affiliated with the state's second largest political party

Data from the 2020 census showed population growth in Colorado, leading the state to gain an eighth congressional district.