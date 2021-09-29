Colorado Springs woman accused of pimping other women for sex acts

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A massage business owner has been arrested on pimping and prostitution charges after Colorado Springs Police raided an adult entertainment party last Wednesday.

Shirley King, 30, is facing charges of pimping, keeping a house of prostitution, and money laundering. Police say she brought multiple adult women to a party to perform sex acts for money.

Springs police said King was running a "tantric massage business" at Sutra Healing on Marquette Drive.

