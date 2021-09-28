66% of Colorado Springs Fire Department is vaccinated

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- As the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate the vaccine for workers, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has a vaccination rate of 66.4 percent.

There is an exception to that rule, as employees who do not get vaccinated can submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Unlike Denver, Colorado Springs does not have a vaccination requirement for city employees.

Barring any policy changes by departments or federal mandates, City of Colorado Springs employees would not be forced to chose between getting vaccinated or keeping their job.

For comparison, the Denver Fire Department has a 92% vaccination rate, according to the Denver Post. Those figures seem to be in line with county vaccination rates, as Denver County has an 82.4% vaccination rate, compared to El Paso County's 68%.

Right now, the city says it has not received vaccination numbers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), but CSPD must submit the figures by Oct. 18.

KRDO has reached out to both CSFD and CSPD to see if they expect to deal with further staffing shortages as a result of the federal mandate.

This is a developing story.