Hit-and-run confrontation caught on camera in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At the intersection of Woodmen and Black Forest Road in Colorado Springs this afternoon, a man in a white mini van with no license plates collided with another vehicle, then left the scene.

Michael Ingram was a few cars behind with his dash camera rolling inside his vehicle. The camera caught the accident occur as the mini van turned on Black Forest Rd.

Ingram followed the mini van for a number of minutes to try and help Colorado Springs Police in their investigation.

"It triggered something in me, it upset me that someone was trying to get away with not meeting up to their responsibilities, not checking on the driver, not taking responsibilities for their actions," Ingram said.

The video shows the man get out of his vehicle and gesture towards the Ingram's vehicle.

"He stormed out of his vehicle in a very threatening manner. We were very concerned, so I pulled up about 20 or 30 feet so he couldn't make contact with us," Ingram said.

Ingram admits that following the vehicle wasn't the best idea, and doesn't recommend doing it. However, he knew he could be in service of police during their investigation.

Colorado Springs Police confirmed that if you see a hit and run, you should not follow or make contact with the vehicle. Instead, pull over, call police, and try to get a license plate.

Ingram said, "I did notice that he corrected very quickly and just didn't think twice. He's like forget this I am out of here and just took off. Complete disregard for safety and other people and the other driver."

CSPD confirmed that the hit and run crashed occurred, and they are reviewing video footage that Ingram provided them.