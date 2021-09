News

Mesa Ridge overcame a 14-0 deficit to beat Canon City, 35-20.

Garrett Bradley ran back a punt for a touchdown, and then caught a long touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead.

The Grizzlies got back into the game when Desmond Burton ran back a kickoff for a score. That began a 35-6 run by Mesa Ridge, which helped them put the game away.