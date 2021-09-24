D49 concludes investigation into sexual misconduct, Falcon High football team reinstated

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 49 announced Friday the investigation into sexual misconduct among the Falcon High School football team is concluded.

Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office began investigating the claims. The district suspended the team's activities before placing the football team coaches on administrative leave due to their knowledge of the incident.

The sheriff's office confirmed the investigation could be criminal in nature, and D49 said the incident constitutes hazing and harassment.

In a message sent out to FHS, Principal Darryl E. Bonds said the school is "ready to reset the season and move forward with team activities and competition."

Bonds also said, "some students have received appropriate consequences for misconduct and are proceeding through our restorative process."

At this time, the district says they will not further discuss any of those cases.

Monday, Bonds will meet with Interim Head Coach Josh Flores to give the student-athletes "definite closure" to the incidents.

Officials told KRDO the football team resumes the season again on Monday, September 27.