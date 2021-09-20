Pueblo Police: man arrested after leading officers on several pursuits

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle, causing several accidents, and evading police.

Friday at 7:31 p.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 2400 block of Prairie Ave. on a reported carjacking. According to police, a man used a black handgun to steal a white 2007 Pontiac Torrent.

Officers later found the stolen vehicle, however, the suspect managed to evade police.

Saturday at 10:19 a.m., dispatch received a call from someone saying were shot at by the suspect during a crash near the intersection of N. Elizabeth St. and Fortino Blvd.

Police found the stolen vehicle on Highway 50 and initiated a pursuit. The suspect tried getting away. While crossing Highway 50 from east to west, the suspect crashed into another car.

Despite the crash, the suspect continued driving and officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle near Langoni Sports Complex.

Later that day, officers found the stolen vehicle near Morris Ave. and 32nd St. The suspect had driven the car between two vehicles and became stuck in place near the intersection of N. Elizabeth St. and Highway 50. At that point, police say the suspect got out of the vehicle and began running. He was carrying a handgun.

Police told the suspect to drop the weapon, but he refused and kept running. Officers eventually caught the suspect with the assistance of a citizen in the area.

The Pueblo Police Department identified the suspect as 23-year-old Bobby Trujillo. He was arrested on several charges, including Criminal Attempt 2nd Degree Homicide, Aggravated Robbery, Felony Eluding, and Reckless Driving.

Before this incident, police say Trjullio has been arrested for several charges including 1st Degree Assault and Domestic Violence.