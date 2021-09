News

Mesa Ridge improved to 3-0 with a 35-0 win over rival Widefield.

The Grizzlies scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions before Widefield's defense put the clamps on for the remainder of the half.

As good as the Gladiators defense was during the stretch, the Grizzlies were even better. Widefield struggled to move the ball against a terrific Mesa Ridge defense.