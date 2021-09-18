CSU-Pueblo secures first win of the season

News

The CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves fought off a frisky Black Hills State team to clinch its first win of the season, 19-16.

Dionte Sykes made the play of the game by hauling in a sensational, one-handed catch for a touchdown just before halftime.

Starting quarterback Gunnar Lamphere, who returned to the lineup after leaving with an injury on opening day, was forced out of the game because of a lower body injury.

The Thunderwolves improve to 1-2 this season. They will hit the road to face South Dakota Mines on September 25.