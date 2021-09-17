Fifth teen dies week after deadly crash in Wiley

News

WILEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The teen who initially survived a deadly crash in Prowers County passed away Friday.

On September 9, four teens from Wiley died after being hit by a semi-truck. The fifth teen in the vehicle, 15-year-old Braden Black, was taken to Colorado Springs hospital.

Friday, UCHealth released a statement on behalf of the Black family.

It is with the heaviest of hearts and great sorrow that we share our beloved son, Braden, died today from injuries he suffered in a tragic accident on September 8. We truly appreciate the outpouring of support we have received from our community, friends and even strangers. Please keep all of the families who are suffering from the loss of their children in your thoughts and prayers. Please also pray for our school community. The Black Family

UCHealth officials say the family is asking for privacy.

The other victims were:

A 16-year-old boy was the driver, he died at the scene

A 14-year-old girl died at the scene

A 15-year-old boy died at the scene

A 16-year-old boy died at the hospital

After the crash, Wiley Mayor Allen Campbell told KRDO the crash sent shock waves through the small town.