Prowers County crash leaves at least 4 teens dead

WILEY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Four teens were killed when their SUV was hit by a semi truck Wednesday night near Wiley in Prowers County, according to Colorado State Patrol.

CSP investigators say a Ford Explorer had five teenagers heading south on Highway 287. The driver in the Explorer made a left turn in front of a northbound semi and was struck by it.

Four of the teens in the Explorer were killed due to the collision.

CSP didn't identify the victims, but said the teens in the Ford Explorer were two 16-year-olds, two 15-year-olds, and one 14-year-old. All occupants in the explorer were boys, expect for the 14-year-old. One of the 15-year-olds is receiving treatment at a hospital in Colorado Springs. His condition is unknown.

The occupants of the semi were a 25-year-old man who has been released from the hospital since the crash. His passenger-- a 50-year-old man is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected for the cause of the crash.

The Highway opened back up completely at 05:50 Thursday morning.

The Wiley School District responding to the crash on Facebook saying multiple teens involved in the crash attend Wiley School and that classes are canceled on Thursday, September 9th. Teachers and counselors will be available at the school to students or family throughout the day.