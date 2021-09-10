Loved ones remember six-year-old girl after fatal accident at Glenwood Springs amusement park

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Loving, friendly and inquisitive - just a few ways those that loved Wongel Estifanos would describe the 6-year old old little girl from Colorado Springs.

On Sunday, Estifanos rode the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Cavern Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs. The park describes the ride as "the first drop ride in the world to go underground, plunging 110 feet." An accident happened, and the 6-year-old girl died.

The Garfield Sheriff's Office told KRDO staff at the park performed CPR until first responders arrived. Despite their best efforts, EMT pronounced Estifanos dead at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wongel's death is ongoing.

Friday, a friend spoke publicly on behalf of her family. Bemnetayehu Mekonnen said her family wants to remember how Estifanos lived, not how she died.

“You just want to spend time with her," said Mekonnen, a friend of Estifanos's parents. "She was daddy’s little girl, and her mom loved her like crazy.”

Mekonnen said both her parents are unimaginably devastated, and can only describe the past week as a nightmare they can't wake up from.

He went on to say the community has been extremely supportive throughout this painful time.

Family friends started a GoFundMe to try and raise funds to support the Estifanos family by covering the funeral cost and other expenses at this difficult time. As of Friday, the crowdfunding page has raised more the $59,000.

Glenwood Caverns requires all riders of the Haunted Mine Drop to sign a waiver form. Parents and/or guardians are required to sign for minors under the age of 18. In a statement to ABC News, the park says they are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers.

When KRDO asked Mekonnen if the Estifanos family plans on taking legal action against Glenwood Cavern Adventure Park, he said he does not have that information at this time.

The Estifanos family did say they wouldn't want anyone to go through what they are going through right now, and they plan on doing everything they can to make sure this never happens again.

Even in death, Mekonnen said she's going to make a difference.

“God is in control and he is going to work this evil for something good," said Mekonnen. "What that is? We are going to find out.”