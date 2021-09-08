CPW seeking info after bear shot and killed in Woodland Park

News

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for information about the person responsible for killing a bear and orphaning her cubs.

On July 26, CPW officers responded to reports of a dead sow with two cubs in the Ranch Estates neighborhood, at the south end of Woodland Park.

After finding the cubs, which had climbed a tree, they were taken to the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation facility in Wetmore.

Now, CPW has launched an investigation into the sow's death. According to CPW, the bear had been fatally shot.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife takes these situations very seriously,” said Cody Wigner, Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region. “Someone made a decision to kill this animal, orphaning her two cubs. We need to find this person.”

Adler said anyone illegally injuring or killing wildlife could face misdemeanor charges. That includes harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife, and reckless endangerment among other charges.

Convictions could result in fines ranging from $750 to $3,000 and up to six months in jail.

“This is poaching and it’s illegal and we want to catch the person who did this,” said Corey Adler. “But we need the public’s help.”

CPW is offering a reward for information on this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPW at its Southeast Regional office at (719)-227-5200. To provide information anonymously, contact Operation Game Thief at (877)-265-6648 or email at game.thief@state.co.us.