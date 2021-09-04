Daniels runs for 3 TDs in Air Force’s season-opening victory

News

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Haazig Daniels ran for three touchdowns and Air Force beat Lafayette 35-14 on Saturday.

Daniels’ third TD run, a 19-yarder with just over six minutes left, gave the Falcons their first score of the second half and ensured their 15th straight season-opening victory and their 25th win without a loss against FCS opponents.

Daniels and Micah Davis ran for two touchdowns apiece in the first half when the Falcons outrushed the Leopards 199-27. But Lafayette’s defense toughened in the second half and the Leopards got within 28-14 midway through the third quarter on Selwyn Simpson’s 3-yard run.

Davis gave the Falcons a comfortable cushion with his third score and Corvan Taylor followed with an Air Force interception.

Brad Roberts had 25 carries for 111 yards and Davis added 101 on just four attempts. Daniels had 72 yards rushing and 50 passing. The Falcons outrushed Lafayette 375-43.

Julius Young made nine receptions for 146 yards and a score for the Leopards.

The Leopards’ trip to Colorado was their farthest in 140 seasons of football.