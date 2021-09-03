Morton Elementary School experiencing lunchroom staff shortage

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Morton Elementary School is operating with a reduced lunchroom staff. This has lead to students having very little time to eat their lunch this week.

District 60 says the reduced staff is a result of an ongoing labor shortage in the state, and more specifically, Pueblo County. Another issue, the district says it's having trouble getting the necessary goods needed to serve students.

"On Monday, the students did have what felt like I am sure a much-shortened lunch period," D60 Director of Communications Dalton Sprouse said. "Students, in this case, were coming into the lunchroom, and with the lunchroom being short-staffed, it was taking them a longer time to get through that line."

The school normally operates with four lunchroom staff members, but this week they have been down to two.

"We are a bit understaffed, as a lot of different industries are right now. We are working to rebuild that and making efforts and gains every single day," Sprouse said.

Morton Elementary School's nutrition services department is in the process of hiring more lunch staff. However, the district says employees are hard to come by.

Two weeks ago, the beginning of Morton's school year was delayed by a broken sewer line. Monday was their first day back after repairs were made. Since then, the district says other staff at Morton have stepped up to help students struggling with the current issues.

"The staff members have been excellent to step up and do what they can help. Ultimately these kiddos are really excited to be back in school especially since their start of school was a little bit interrupted, so they are excited to be back," Sprouse said.

A teacher at Morton told KRDO adjustments have been made to make sure students have enough time to get their food and eat. The school has extended lunch periods by five minutes for two grades.