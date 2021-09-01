Colorado AG: 3 police officers, 2 paramedics indicted in connection with Elijah McClain’s death

News

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Attorney General announced on Wednesday that a special grand jury indicted three Aurora police officers and two paramedics in connection with the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

Aurora police officers Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema, former officer Jason Rosenblatt and paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec on 32 counts, according to AG Phil Weiser.

The indictment comes two years after 23-year-old Elijah McClain died after he was detained by police and injected with a sedative known as ketamine by paramedics.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.