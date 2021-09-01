Change in location for Pikes Peak United Way food distribution

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way is modifying food distributions with Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado.

Food distribution will still take place on the first and third Thursday of every month and the second Saturday of every month, but the locations are changing.

Thursday food distributions will be at Sierra High School instead of Centennial Elementary School. Saturday distributions will move to Centennial Elementary school from Sierra High School.

These changes go into effect Thursday, September 2.

The schedule for the rest of 2021 is listed below:

Centennial Elementary Food Distributions:

Saturday, September 11

Saturday, October 9

Saturday, Noveber 13

Saturday, December 11

Sierra High School Food Distributions:

Thursday, September 2

Thursday, September 16

Thursday, October 7

Thursday, October 21

Thursday, November 4

Thursday, November 11

Thursday, December 2

Thursday, December 16

For more information, and volunteer opportunities, click here.