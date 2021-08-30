Police involved at District 12 school board meeting as parents protest mask mandate

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parents and protestors lined up outside of the District 12 School Board meeting Monday evening, angry about the district-wide mask mandate.

On August 18, D12 announced all students, staff, and visitors would be required to wear a mask while inside, regardless of vaccination status. That mandate went into effect on Thursday, August 19.

Monday, parents were given the chance to voice their disapproval. The majority of people who spoke told the school board the mask mandate should be overturned.

At one point during the meeting, police had to get involved and ended up escorting out one woman.

Annnd it got out of hand. Police trying to diffuse some sort of situation. @KRDONC13 https://t.co/xjiu6yXtRV pic.twitter.com/MWKmuCMstB — Spencer Soicher KRDO (@spencersoicher) August 31, 2021

