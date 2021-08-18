Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 to require masks indoors

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 announced all students K-12, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

This mask mandate applies to all school or district facilities until further notice and goes into effect Thursday, August 19.

Superintendent David J. Peak said this decision was not made lightly, and the district will continue to monitor recommendations and COVID-19 data.

Read the D12 Guide to Return-to-Learning here.