Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:27 PM

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 to require masks indoors

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 announced all students K-12, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

This mask mandate applies to all school or district facilities until further notice and goes into effect Thursday, August 19.

Superintendent David J. Peak said this decision was not made lightly, and the district will continue to monitor recommendations and COVID-19 data.

Read the D12 Guide to Return-to-Learning here.

Colorado Springs / Coronavirus / CovidRecovery / Education / Health / Local News
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content