CSU-Pueblo to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State University-Pueblo announced Monday facial coverings will be mandatory for all students, employees, and visitors while indoors regardless of vaccination status beginning Tuesday, August 31.

This announcement comes as a Public Health Order requiring masks for all individuals two and older at all Pueblo County Schools goes into effect.

Effective immediately, in order to reduce the risk of exposure, positive cases, and quarantine, CSU Pueblo will require masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, for all students, employees, university partners, guests and visitors. #ProtectOurPack pic.twitter.com/wiqi6ANTeF — CSU Pueblo (@CSUPueblo) August 30, 2021

Face shields are allowed in addition to masks. CSU-P says the requirement does not include private office spaces.

Additionally, food may only be consumed in designated dining spaces in the Occhiato Student Center.

The university says additional guidance, in alignment with NCAA and RMAC protocols, will be provided to student-athletes for practices, games, locker rooms, work-out spaces at athletics-only facilities.

Students who need to request an accommodation to the campus mask requirement are asked to contact the Disability Resource and Support Center.

Earlier in August, CSU-P had previously decided to not require masks or vaccines.