CSU-Pueblo not requiring masks or COVID-19 vaccine

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State University Pueblo is not requiring masks for the fall semester. According to our news partners at the Pueblo Chieftain, CSU-P isn't requiring vaccinations either.

In April, all Colorado State University campuses announced the COVID-19 vaccine would be required for staff and students for the 2021 fall semester.

However, on August 5, CSU System officials announced vaccination and mask mandates would be up to individual campuses.

CSU Pueblo President Timothy Mottet told the Chieftain, "vaccinations will not be required until a vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration."

Mottet said he expects the vaccine to be authorized soon. However, the vaccine still wouldn't be required for staff and students until next semester in January 2022.

According to CSU Pueblo's Campus Operations Plan, employees and students are encouraged to get vaccinated, however, it is not required.

For masks, vaccinated employees, students, and guests do not need to wear a mask while inside or outside. Unvaccinated or high-risk individuals are encouraged to wear masks at all times while at CSU Pueblo.

Classes will be at full capacity and there is no guarantee that social distancing will be possible in all classes.

To read the Campus Operations Plan, click here.

For more COVID-19 information at CSU-Pueblo, click here.