Pueblo County announces mask mandate for individuals 2 and older in schools beginning August 30

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment issued a Public Health Order Friday requiring all individuals ages two and older to wear facial coverings while indoors at all grade schools, childcare centers, and youth camps.

This requirement applies to all of Pueblo County.

On Wednesday, the PCDPHE confirmed the Pueblo County Board of Health had approved a public health directive on masks and was in the process of drafting the Public Health Order.

Following that announcement Wednesday, Pueblo School District 60 told KRDO they are aware of the decision made by the PCDPHE and says the district will comply and enforce the public health order once it's approved.

The Public Health Order goes into effect Monday, August 30.

View the Public Health Order here.