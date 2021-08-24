The Pueblo South football team is drawing inspiration from a 90’s boy band

News

The Pueblo South football team has a desire, to sing like the Backstreet boys, "Right now there having a lot of fun over singing some N'Sync there or Backstreet Boys or whoever that is," says Pueblo South football coach, Ryan Goddard.

Pueblo South lineman, Brian Mata likes to belt out the song, "I Want It That Way." You get me on I want it that way and I'll win America's Got Talent." Pueblo South Jace Bellah, recalls how it all got started, "It originated from our lineman, cuz they just love signing that song. Like in the bus after wins. We just have a great time signing that song."

The Colts tell us why, that it would be a mistake, to not sing, "We're always having fun with each other if you can't have fun off the field why have fun on the field," says Mata. "It gets our energy up after a long day of school. It gets us loose we're not so serious," says Bellah.