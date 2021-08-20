UCCS and U.S. Space Force partner to create new program

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Space Force is teaming up with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs to offer new research opportunities for students.

School and military leaders say the new program will be used for military research, creating new advanced degrees, and offering scholarship and mentorship programs for ROTC cadets.

Friday, the university held a ceremony to recognize the new partnership. The Vice Chief of Space Operations told KRDO the importance of this opportunity.

"We are going to send individuals into this program that will participate in research that is important to us and to the university and also ask these individuals to conduct specific research projects and develop technologies that are important to us," said Gen. David Thompson.

UCCS also says internships will be available through the new program.