Morton Elementary School closes after sewer line collapse

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, August 19, students at Morton Elementary School move to remote learning. This change comes after a 70-year-old sewer line collapsed, forcing immediate repairs.

The school, which serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade, opened on Monday before shutting down on Tuesday.

Remote learning isn't foreign to Mortan Elementary School families. For 18 months, students studied through online learning because of the pandemic.

Camila Robles, a new Pueblo resident, commends the efforts of all parents during the pandemic and now through this.

"Parents in general, we have shown our resiliency and creativity. I feel like because of the situation everyone is really open to helping, so its just going to be what I can figure out like everyone else. Hopefully, things will open up soon," Robles said.

Wednesday, parents arrived to pick up remote learning materials. Students in first through fifth grades will transition to a distance learning instructional model, while kindergarteners will receive independent work packets.

Still, parents say the unexpected transition back to remote learning is a challenge.

"There is just a lot to think about and plan for as a mom," Robles said. "I thought that maybe they would bus kids out to another school or something, but I guess they are just shutting it down and going back to distance learning."

District 60 officials told KRDO they want nothing more than the return of students at Morton Elementary School to the classroom. Crews are set to begin working, and the sewer line is set to be fixed by the end of next week.

Until then, the district will keep parents updated on the repairs and the work progresses.