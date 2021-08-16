First responder hockey tournament raises money for families of fallen Colorado officers

News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department participated in a state-wide charity hockey tournament that raised money for the families of fallen law officers.

Over the weekend, Blue Warriors Hockey partnered with the Fort Collins Pond Hockey League to hold The Fallen Heroes Memorial Tournament.

According to Blue Warriors, the tournament raised money for local heroes who died in the line of duty. All of the players are first responders from agencies across the state.

This year, the tournament raised money for the families of Boulder Officer Eric Talley and Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley.

Talley was one of the ten victims in the King Soopers mass shooting in Boulder. In June, Beesley was shot and killed in Olde Town Arvada.

The hockey tournament raised about $30,000.

To learn more about Blue Warriors Hockey, click here.