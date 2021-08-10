On the Lookout: Burglars break into car at Cottonwood Creek Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was a crime of opportunity, and they seized upon the prospect of personal gain.
Colorado Springs Police need the public's help to identify two thieves who broke into a car parked at Cottonwood Creek Park -- damaging a door handle as they did -- and stealing items inside, including credit cards.
The crime occurred June 5th.
One suspect is a Hispanic man, about 25-35 years old, who weighs up to 200 pounds, according to Colorado Springs Police.
The second suspect is also a Hispanic man, at about 25-35 years old, according to CSPD.
He has a moustache and receding hairline, and weighs about 160 pounds.
The pair was driving a silver late 90's or early 2000's Pontiac Grand Prix, with a sunroof.
If you recognize the pair, call Colorado Springs Police at 444-7000.
