On the Lookout: Burglars break into car at Cottonwood Creek Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was a crime of opportunity, and they seized upon the prospect of personal gain.

Colorado Springs Police need the public's help to identify two thieves who broke into a car parked at Cottonwood Creek Park -- damaging a door handle as they did -- and stealing items inside, including credit cards.

The crime occurred June 5th.

One suspect is a Hispanic man, about 25-35 years old, who weighs up to 200 pounds, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The second suspect is also a Hispanic man, at about 25-35 years old, according to CSPD.

He has a moustache and receding hairline, and weighs about 160 pounds.

The pair was driving a silver late 90's or early 2000's Pontiac Grand Prix, with a sunroof.

If you recognize the pair, call Colorado Springs Police at 444-7000.